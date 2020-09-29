The celebrity couple, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith had been part of the news due to not-so-good reasons. Everyone knows about the stir that was created over Jada and singer August Alsina’s ‘entanglement’. The husband-wife duo was reportedly on the course of calling it quits but thankfully it didn’t happen. Now, reacting on the entire row, the couple’s daughter, Willow Smith has finally reacted.

Willow has come out in the support of her parents, especially, she has applauded the bravery of her mother. She has praised Jada’s vulnerability and ability to handle the issue in the public forum.

On the recent episode of Red Table Talk, Willow Smith praised Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith. She said, “I want to put it on the table. I’m so proud of you. To be able to see you and Dad do that, for me, that was like, ‘Okay, that’s the real deal,'” Willow explained. “That’s real love.”

“When you can be like I’m with you, I’m going to stand by you and I’m going to hold your hand because I love you. That’s really important,” Willow Smith added.

It was back in July when August Alsina revealed that Will Smith permitted Jada to have a relation with him. After this controversial statement, everyone started speculating that the Smith couple has an open marriage.

But to clear the air up, Jada Pinkett and Will Smith took to the Facebook show Red Table Talk where she revealed about her involvement with Alsina. Pinkett said that Will and she were over at that time and she got into a different kind of entanglement with August.

After Will Smith asked her to clarify what she meant by the term ‘Entanglement’. Jada Pinkett countered that she was broken and was in pain.

“The only person that can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself. I could actually see how he would perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably, and I think he also wanted to make it clear that he’s also not a home-wrecker. Which he’s not,” Jada Pinkett said.

She confirmed that she went to August Alsina to feel good as the actress hadn’t felt good for long. Jada further revealed that she had not spoken to August in years. The couple ended the show with Will Smith’s Bad Boys quote, “We ride together, we die together. Bad marriage for life”

Must Read: Chadwick Boseman Gave A Chunk Of His ’21 Bridges’ Salary To Sienna Miller & The Reason Will Leave You Teary-Eyed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube