Naya Rivera’s Sister & Ex Ryan Dorsey Move In Together To Help Raise Her Son!

Naya Rivera passed away in July. It’s been a tragic incident which has left a void that can never be filled. The Glee actress drowned at Lake Piru, California. She had rented a boat with her 5-year-old son, Josey. She went missing on 8th July with her son found sleeping in the boat. Eventually, after a long rescue operation, her body was found after 5 days.

It was revealed that Naya was able to save her son before she disappeared under the water. As expected, the entire family as well as the fans were devastated. In a recent development, Naya’s sister Nickayla Rivera and her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey have moved in together. They have decided to raise Josey together.

For the unversed, Naya Rivera and ex-husband Ryan Dorsey together had the custody of Josey. Now that the Glee actress has passed away, her sister has stepped in. She will be doing her best to help raise the late actress’ son.

Ryan and Nickalya are said to have moved into a 3-bedroom rental apartment. The reports surfaced first went Naya Rivera’s sister was seen helping Dorsey move his stuff from the old apartment.

A source close to DailyMail revealed about the same as “They were fooling around and chatting the whole time. They’re obviously helping lift each other’s spirits.”

It is said that Naya Rivera’s sister along with ex-husband will be sharing the responsibility of Dorsey along with Ryan’s parents.

Previously, Nickayla took to Instagram and paid a heartfelt tribute to Naya. She wrote, “Sister,⁣ There are no words to describe my love for you. Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself. I’ve never known a life without you in it & still can’t imagine it. My world is turned upside down. But through it all, everything we were, we are still. I’ll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young. My shmaya, I’ll love you for eternity & miss you every second of my life.”

