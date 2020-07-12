Everyone is shocked ever since Glee actress Naya Rivera has gone missing on Wednesday. She had gone for a boat ride with her 4 years old son Josey in Lake Piru, in Ventura County, California.

But after three hours, Naya’s son was found alone in the boat, sleeping and unharmed. On Thursday, as per the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, the actress was presumed dead and all her search and rescue efforts were moved to a recovery operation.

According to The Sun, the police are doing their level best to search for Naya Rivera’s body. But due to poor weather conditions, the visibility in the lake is very less. Therefore, it can take weeks before they manage to find the body. Authorities are even using sonar equipment and advanced robot cameras to facilitate the search for Naya’s body.

After Naya Rivera’s missing news broke the internet, over 20,000 people living near the lake have signed a petition calling for better protection for swimmers.

As per Sgt. Kevin Donoghue of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told PEOPLE, “We interviewed her son, and there was nothing that we learned from her son that would have suggested that this was suicide. Everything that we’ve learned so far leads to this being some sort of water recreational accident.”

Before three months of Naya Rivera’s disappearance, she had taken joint custody of her son Josey with her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey. Naya married Ryan in 2014 and the couple got divorced in June 2018. We hope that police manage to find her body soon. If there comes any update in the investigation, we will tell you the earliest.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!