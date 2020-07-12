Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo are known for giving away spoilers. However, during Avengers: Endgame promotions, it was Chris Evans. The Snowpiercer actor gave away a huge spoiler about Steve Rogers/Captain America. Fortunately, no one noticed it. But people who saw the movie last year realized the major hint Chris gave to them.

It happened during the Shanghai Fan event last year. Chris Evans attended the event with Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner, and Chris Hemsworth. They were also accompanied by the film’s directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, and Marvel President Kevin Feige. What’s surprising is even they didn’t say anything when Chris ended up giving the spoiler!

In our Avengers: Endgame trivia #103 today, we will tell you which spoiler the Gifted actor gave away. At the event, Chris was asked what he would with time stone. The handsome actor said that Steve Rogers go back in time and pursue his relationship with Peggy Carter.

In the video, the Avengers: Endgame star said, “Honestly, the time stone. You can go anywhere. I mean, he is a man out of time. He has to reconcile the fact that he’s not from his place. And Peggy Carter really represents love.”

When Chris Evans was giving his answers, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, and Jeremy Renner couldn’t stop smiling. Even the Russo Brothers and Kevin didn’t stop the actor. Looks like even they didn’t realise he gave away a spoiler.

To those who are confused about how it is a spoiler, here’s an explanation. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers uses time heist to place back all the infinity stones. However, he takes an unexpected decision by himself. After going back in time, he gives up all his superpowers as Captain America. Steve decides to stay with Peggy and pursues the relationship. The couple gets to do their dance and get married too. So Steve going back to Peggy is a major spoiler. While answering the time stone question, he ended up sharing something about the then-unreleased film.

Watch the video below:

