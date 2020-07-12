Brooklyn Beckham's Proposal For Nicola Peltz Was Dreamy AF, But THIS Whopping Cost Of The Ring Is Driving Us Insane!

Celebrity couple David and Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn Beckham is engaged to girlfriend, actress Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn, 21, has been dating Nicola, 25, for seven months, and he took to Instagram to share the news. A photo of them together showed Nicola wearing her engagement ring.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soul mate to marry me and she said yes. I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and daddy one day. I love you baby,” Brooklyn Beckham wrote.

Check out Brooklyn Beckham’s post below:



But what has been grabbing our eyeballs is that big rock on Nicola Peltz’s finger. As per The Sun, it costs a whopping £250,000. Yes, you heard that right.

Meanwhile, according to a source close to The Mirror, “Brooklyn has been telling his friends in LA that he and Nicola are engaged. It’s common knowledge among their group of friends. They are smitten.”

The source added: “David Beckham and Victoria have very much given this relationship their blessing. It’s a very exciting time for the whole family and after a few previous rocky relationships, they think Brooklyn has landed on his feet.”

Last summer, Brooklyn Beckham had split from model Hana Cross.

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz announced their relationship in January by posting a black-and-white picture of themselves wearing towels.

