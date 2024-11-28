The 49-year-old captivated her followers as she showed off her backside in a naked snap shared to her social media account, while detailing the wellness steps she takes to feel her best.

Meanwhile, her former bandmate Geri Halliwell faced backlash for allegedly derailing a TV drama about the popular group, which could have garnered millions for Mel, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Mel C.

Mel B Laid Her Self-Care Routine to Her Fans

Mel B, whose real name is Melanie Janine Brown, gave an intimate peek at her self-care routine on Instagram. The post featured a steamy image of her in a softly red-lit room as she grabbed her backside with both hands.

“Ok you lot I’m gonna let you see into my ‘me time.’ Self care things I do, coz sooo important to me. Ok soo This was yesterdays protocall,” she captioned her post.

The singer went on to shed light on each of her posts in the carousel, starting with the image of her steamy bum, explaining, “pic 1 im starting with infrared absorption for 20 minutes.”

Her second image detailed the benefits of “infrared absorption,” followed by a clip of her doing a stretch routine in a red bikini. She added, “pic 3 then we start to warm the body up with stretching in the infrared sauna for 15 minutes.”

In the fourth image, Mel sat cross-legged in a sauna in the same red bikini before a video showed her glistening with sweat while she headed to an ice bath.

She concluded her post with a message highlighting the importance of her multi-step self-care routine, writing, “I love love love doing my self care, I always need to remind myself how amazing it makes my soul feel inside so I don’t get caught up in daily life and work before I do it again, now of course it isnt always this in depth haha at home my self care routine is very very simple.”

A War Was Brewing Between Mel B’s Bandmates

According to Radar Online, Halliwell, 52, has faced accusations of jeopardizing a TV series, potentially incurring losses for the former Spice Girls members of over one million each.

As per an insider, each Spice Girl member was approached about a TV series in which actresses would be cast to play each member.

“It would have seen five actresses taking on the roles of Posh, Ginger, Scary, Sporty and Baby,” the source explained. “The venture would have landed them all pay deals of around £1million for essentially not lifting a finger. But as the negotiations ramped up, the others were told Geri had objected.”

The source continued, “The plans have basically been thrown out. They wanted to have the agreement of all of the band and without Geri it’s hard to make it happen.”

