There is possibly nothing usual about the celebrity couple Kanye West and Bianca Censori. Their clothing choices have been a hot topic of discussion for forever now. We heard the lovebirds are all set to renew their wedding vows. And they’ll do it in the most bizarre way by donning some revealing fashion attires. Scroll below for all the details!

Kanye’s romance with Bianca began through an Instagram conversation. The Donda rapper allegedly slid into his now-wife’s DM and offered her a job at his fashion company, Yeezy. They began dating shortly after and tied the knot in a private ceremony in December 2022.

Kanye and Bianca are renewing their vows?

There have been strong rumors for a while that Bianca Censori plans to divorce Kanye West. But going by their paparazzi moments, their relationship seems to be pretty thick. To put the rumors to rest for once and all, the couple reportedly plans to renew their vows in a grand ceremony.

But nothing is plain and simple when it comes to Kanye West. A report by Daily Express US claims the rapper is planning to do something daring and controversial. “He’s very much going for shock value. He’s really into the idea of both of them walking down the aisle in barely-there outfits,” informs a source close to the development.

Kim Kardashian to attend the ceremony?

Ye is planning the event at his new Beverly Hills mansion, which is worth a whopping $35 million. He plans to invite all his influential friends and fly them in for the special day. The Yeezy owner also wants Kim Kardashian to be a part of the vow renewal ceremony.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were together for almost eight years. They’re blessed with four children. North West shares a heartwarming relationship with Bianca Censori.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Tom Cruise Allegedly Banned Nicole Kidman From Their Son’s Wedding? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News