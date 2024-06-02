It seems internet reactions or any backlash do not affect Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori. Maintaining her streak of questionable clothing choices, this time, the Yeezy architect head stepped out in a barely-there monokini, revealing her private parts. What will further grab eyeballs is that the outfit was for a work outing! Scroll below for all the spicy details.

There have been numerous speculations about why Bianca dresses the way she does. Many claim that Ye controls her and forces her to pull off revealing attires. Rumors previously also claimed that her family is upset with her choices, and her father wants to sit down with Kanye and address his concerns. But clearly, nothing is stopping her so far!

In a new string of pictures going viral on the internet, Bianca Censori could be seen donning a white monokini. The attire was not only see-through but tiny enough to put her busty assets and butt*cks on display. She completed her look with a pair of block heels.

One could also see Kanye West following Bianca Censori as they got out of their car in Prato, Italy. The celebrity wife held a design sketch in her hand. And she confidently flaunted her curvy figure as she pulled her hair in a slick bun.

For a change, Kanye West color coordinated with his wifey in a white jacket, pants, and sneakers. Ye looks over the Yeezy production in Prato and Bianca seemingly is accompanying him for all the work meetings.

Netizens were offended by Bianca yet again. A user reacted, “Gross”

Another commented, “This is the most clothing Kanye’s fake wife has had on in weeks.”

A viewer questioned, “What’s wrong with her?? Where are her friends? Family? Mother?”

“The lack of class gets worse and worse!” wrote another.

Take a look at the viral outfit donned by Bianca Censori below:

Bianca Censori, 29, leaves VERY little to the imagination in a barely-there white bodysuit as she joins husband Kanye West, 46, for a meeting in Italy pic.twitter.com/mteMGl7r1f — News News News (@NewsNew97351204) June 2, 2024

Meanwhile, there were strong rumors that Bianca and Kanye are set to welcome parenthood. But so far, there’s been no sign of it. The duo tied the knot in a private ceremony in December 2022. They’ve since made a lot of noise over their controversial outings all across the globe.

