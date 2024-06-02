Margot Robbie is probably the woman of our dreams! She’s got a goddess body, is good-looking, and her acting chops are praised worldwide. She’s worked with Will Smith on multiple films. But Jada Pinkett Smith had a rather shocking request when she learned about her husband working with such a hot actress! Scroll below for some exciting details.

For the unversed, Will and Margot united for the first time in the film Focus (2015). The crime comedy-drama was directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa and turned out to be a box office success despite mixed reviews. That’s where the rumors about an extramarital affair also began!

Jada Pinkett Smith on husband Will working with Margot Robbie

Unlike most women, Jada Pinkett Smith was far from jealous that her husband was going to work with such a s*xy woman. Instead, her concerns were far from what one could imagine. In an interview with E! News, Will Smith once revealed, “When Margot got hired for the gig … [Jada] saw that Margot was young and hot and in shape, and she said, ‘Boy don’t embarrass me. Get in shape now.'”

That’s not it; the only advice Jada Pinkett Smith had to give Will Smith about working with Margot Robbie was, “Do not let that girl smash you onscreen.” Well, their relationship was truly unconventional and inspiring for many.

Meanwhile, Margot and Will continued their association in the 2016 film Suicide Squad. The duo also sparked dating rumors after pictures of them topless went viral. The co-stars, however, maintained that they were only good friends!

About Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith’s controversial relationship

Things turned upside down when Jada Pinkett Smith confessed to cheating on Will Smith on her reality show, Red Table Talk. She was in an ‘entanglement’ with singer August Alsina while she and her husband were on break in 2015.

Eyeballs were further raised when Jada confessed that she and Will had been separated since 2016. The confession was made in October 2023. However, the celebrity couple has no intention of getting divorced legally.

Is Margot Robbie in a relationship?

Margot Robbie is happily married to British assistant director Tom Ackerley. They began dating in 2013 and sealed their forever in a private ceremony in December 2016.

