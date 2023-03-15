Margot Robbie is one of the most talented actors in the showbiz industry that has proved their mantle with her impeccable acting skills. Being a well-renowned actress in Hollywood, Margot has a strict policy on not dating actors from the acting industry. The actress wanted to avoid scrutiny from a high-profile romantic relationship. However, as she married British film producer Tom Ackerley in 2016, read on to find out when she talked about her dating life!

When Margot started her career, she made a clear rule about her personal life. As she did not want to be romantically involved with any leading star from Hollywood, she married a British film producer as faith had other plans!

While talking to Marie Claire in an old interview, Margot Robbie said, “I am officially off the market,” while commenting upon her linkups in Hollywood. The actress later adds, “I made a conscious decision, not to date actors, but not because I hate actors. That’s a nasty generalisation to make, and that’s not the case.”

Explaining her rule of not dating actors, The Wolf of Wall Street actress believes it is just “double the scrutiny” she wants to avoid. “People take such an interest in your love life when you have a profile that it puts a lot of stress on a relationship. So, two people with profiles, I figure it’s just double the amount of scrutiny, and I’d like to avoid that at all costs,” said Margot.

Though there were rumours of her linkup with The Wolf of Wall Street co-star Leonardo DiCaprio during the film’s shooting. However, there was no solid proof proving the claim. With time, the actress had done an excellent job of keeping her romantic life private and under the wraps. While many would not know, Margot married her partner Tom Ackerley, in 2016, and the couple has stayed strong together.

