Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese have proved to be one of the most successful duos in Hollywood. They have been collaborators since working together in the 2002 film Gangs of New York and went on to give major box office hits together. Interestingly, many of DiCaprio’s greatest performances were delivered under the guidance of the ace director Martin Scorsese.

Leo and Martin have a total of six collaborations thus far and have a seventh movie scheduled ahead this year. Their upcoming movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, will be an American Western crime drama based on a horrific true story from the book of the same name. However, as they are about to come back once again on the big screen, the oscar-winning actor once credited the director for saving his career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with Deseret News, Leonardo DiCaprio credited the director and mentioned how he considers Martin Scorsese in his closest circle. He says, “He saved me.” The Oscar-winning actor later added, “I was headed down a path of being one kind of actor, and he helped me become another one. The one I wanted to be.”

Leo mentioned how collaborating with Scorsese made him more than a heartthrob and how he could improve his acting abilities. The actor believed after his stardom with Titanic, he could not experiment much with his image as he felt limited to the types of roles the audience would believe him in. Back in 2004, the Titanic actor said, “the more the mystery is taken away from the artist, and the harder it is for people to believe that person in a particular role,” to The Guardian.

Even Martin Scorsese felt working with DiCaprio revitalised his passion for Hollywood as he admitted that his films weren’t performing up to standards at the time. Not to forget the 2012’s The Wolf Of Wall Street, which just set a benchmark of its own!

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Justin Bieber Was Covered With A Blanket & Looked ‘Tormented’ At Oscars After-Party Amid Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber’s Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News