Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez’s feud have taken another new turn, and the grapevine is currently running wild. The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party has stirred the rumours that all is apparently not well in the Bieber paradise. It all started when the ‘Baby’ singer was not spotted beside his wife on the event’s red carpet. He reportedly did not even look excited when he arrived at the party later in the night. His tormented and off-beat look makes the paparazzi wonder if Selena and Hailey’s drama has affected his relationship with his wife. Scroll ahead to learn more.

Hailey arrived at the event looking fabulous in a custom Saint Laurent black dress. The statement shoulder bow, satin touch, and asymmetric sleeves made her look like an absolute goddess. However, her missing husband caught the attention of the paps. Justin arrived sometime later at the party in his signature baggy trousers in black and a vibrant blanket over his back.

Different sources revealed to Page Six that it did not look like Justin Biber was enjoying himself at the party. They said, “Justin came in a back entrance and met Hailey inside; He did not look well. He was hunched over and wearing a blanket.” The observers added that the singer seemed “weird” and “tormented.”

While the reports said that Justin Bieber was not in his element at the event, the pictures that have surfaced from the party speak otherwise. The singer looks quite happy meeting the guests and catching up with them.

For the unversed, Hailey and Selena’s fans declared war on social media recently. It began when the ‘Calm Down’ singer shared a TikTok video and joked that she had over-laminated her eyebrows. A few hours later, Hailey and her friend, Kylie Jenner, shared a screenshot on Instagram with their eyebrows zoomed in. While the celebs denied taking a dig at Selena, their response did not convince the singer’s fans.

Everything might be right between Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, but the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party was full of drama in itself.

