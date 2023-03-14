Jimmy Kimmel was once again up on the stage of the Oscars, and with his witty sense of humour and monologue speeches, he entertained the audience all along. Jimmy didn’t stop himself from addressing all the fiascos that happened in 2022. During his monologue, he mentioned that Tom Cruise and James Cameron didn’t show up to the Oscars and took a dig at the Academy Awards for not nominating Cameron as best director. Read more to know what Jimmy Kimmel said!

This is not the first time that Jimmy is hosting the Oscars. He had done it in 2017 and 2018 as well. He knows what works best for the audience and what does not. Kimmel is known for his sarcastic humour.

During his long monologue, as shared on his Youtube channel Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host of the Oscars 2023, talked about how James Cameron, being an iconic director who made films like Titanic and Avatar, wasn’t nominated for the ‘best director.’ Taking a sly dig at the Academy Awards while referring to snubbing women directors, Jimmy said, “I mean, how does the Academy not nominate the guy who directed Avatar? What did they think he is, a woman?”

Check out the video here:

Further in his monologue, Jimmy Kimmel mentioned how Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick) and James Cameron have been missing from the Oscars 2023, the host revealed, “Tom Cruise and James Cameron didn’t show up. The two guys who insisted we go to the theater didn’t come to the theater.”

Now, there are a few speculations spreading out that Tom Cruise missed out on the Oscars to not having to run into his ex-wife Nicole Kidman. Well, we have no confirmed report on it yet.

For the unversed, at the Oscars 2023, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick won the Oscar for Best Sound, and James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water received the Best Visual Effects award.

What are your thoughts about Jimmy Kimmel’s opinion on James Cameron not getting nominated for the 95th Academy Awards?

