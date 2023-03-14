



While stars namely Hunter Schafer, Emily Ratajkowski, Alessandro Ambrosio, Sabrina Carpenter, and Olivia Wilde turned up the temperature at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, it was actor and singer Ciara who managed to turn everybody’s head. The American crooner ditched the basics and descended on the red carpet in a stunning G-string.

The 37-year-old flashed her skin in a sheer Dundas halter dress with a matching thong and quickly broke the Internet. The ‘Promise’ hitmaker also took to her social media platforms to share a short video clip from the Oscars party and captioned it as, “Oscar Nights.” The songstress leveled up her attire with Christian Louboutin heels while covering her modesty with n**e nipple covers. She was joined by her husband Russell Wilson who looked dapper in a black suit.

Social media users thronged to Twitter to share their opinion on Ciara’s daring outfit. A few trolled the singer for her choices while others praised her. “No woman should have to do this for attention. You are beautiful and command attention clothed. Remember your children will see this some day. Peace and love,” said one individual while another said, “This is so unnecessary. You have kids and a husband that loves you, why must you dress like this? You are definitely seeking attention.”

Check out video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

The next one echoed similar sentiments asserting, “My heart hurts! You were different and carried yourself in a manner that young girls needed to see. But, lately and now this I’ve lost all respect. Disgusted. So disappointed. JESUS!” And, another added, “Tbh, there was no reason for Ciara to wear that at the vanity fair Oscar party. She could’ve been way more creative. I think when artists crossover mediums, it gives them the opportunity to be fun and creative. I don’t ever remember Ciara being that naked in her entire career.”

A few other praised Ciara saying, “Ya’ll act like Ciara first song wasn’t about her goodies. You look great Ciara, beautiful body and personality, you love your kids and your husband.” Another tweeted, “There so many angry angry men mad at Ciara for her sheer dress she wore for the Oscar’s.. that ain’t yo wife, but please, stay mad” while another concluded, “If you don’t get the joke, I’m tired of sexist double standards and ppl sl*t-shaming Ciara for her dress at the Oscars. It’s her body, her choice. These men from single-parent households think she’s unworthy of marriage and a loving husband just bc she was a single mom. Haters.”

What do you think about Ciara’s outfit? Let us know in the comments.

