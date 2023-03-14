Dwayne Johnson has impeccable chemistry with Emily Blunt, and we don’t mean just on screen. The two came together for their movie ‘Jungle Cruise’ two years ago and, ever since then, have remained great friends. While their fans don’t often get to see them together now, that changed during the Oscars ceremony. Emily and Dwayne met during the award show, and the actress even crashed her former co-star’s interview on the red carpet. Their interaction reminded their fans of their camaraderie, and they loved every bit of it. Scroll ahead to learn all about it.

Emily and Dwayne were supposed to present the Best Animated Feature Film awards at the Oscars. During the interview on the red carpet, The Rock spotted ‘The Quiet Place’ actress at a distance, and the reporters invited her to join them. That’s when Emily crashed his interview and engaged in a fun banter with her old friend.

Dwayne Johnson told Emily Blunt he was asked to name the best actress he had worked with in his career. “So, they were just asking me, ‘Who’s the most talented, most brilliant actor you’ve ever worked with,” he said. The actress quickly replied and said, Nicole Kidman. The Rock surprised her by saying that he had taken Emily’s name. He said, “No, no. I said, Emily Blunt. Isn’t that right?”

Emily Blunt was taken by surprise and clearly looked impressed with Dwayne Johnson’s response. She further asked, “Well, that’s incredibly nice. Have you worked with any other actresses?” The Rock sweetly pointed out that it didn’t matter to him anymore. He said, “None that I care about after you, no.” Well, he’s a total gentleman and a great friend. Emily and the reporters of Entertainment Weekly seemed totally blown away by his responses.

Their fans on YouTube loved their interaction and were reminded of the time when the two were promoting ‘Jungle Cruise.’ Dwayne had then revealed that he had always been in awe of the actress and wanted only her to be his co-star in the movie. He even sent her a video message telling her how much she meant to the project.

Well, Dwayne Johnson still seems to be in awe of Emily Blunt, and it’s too sweet to watch.

