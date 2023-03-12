The Fast & Furious film franchise is all about friends (and enemies) becoming family and family sticking with each other through everything. While the cast has become like a family in real life too, it was during the filming of the eighth film – ‘The Fate of the Furious,’ that Dominic Toretto, aka Vin Diesel and Luke Hobbs, aka Dwayne Johnson, were at loggerheads.

In fact, the problems between them got so intense that reports claimed the film was in jeopardy and could have been billions of dollars worth of losses for the makers. Read on to know all about it.

According to details revealed by Business Insider, Vin Diesel was reportedly paid $20 million to play Dominic Toretto in ‘The Fate of the Furious’. But due to the budding problem between him and Dwayne Johnson, this amount, as well as the film’s reported $1.45 billion budget was in trouble when the actor who played Agent Luke Hobbs threatened he wouldn’t play the part.

As per the reports, it was alleged that Dwayne Johnson threatened Vin Diesel with walking out after their on-set dispute. Had the actor walked away, the movie would have crashed and wouldn’t be the success it is currently.

A YouTube video once recalled the reason for the actor’s dispute stating that it stemmed from Diesel allegedly abusing his powers as a producer to cut down Johnson’s scenes. As per the former WWE wrestler, Vin was often late to the movie sets of The Fate of the Furious, making shooting “nearly impossible”. Although things were bad, they got through it, and fans headed to theatres to watch the eighth film in the F&F franchise.

While Dwayne Johnson has spoken about Vin Diesel not being professional, Vin has stated that it was nothing but method acting and tough love to keep the emotions intact. Diesel has even indicated that he wants Johnson to return to the franchise.

Talking about the Fast and Furious franchise, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Jason Statham, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, and others are all set to entertain us soon once more with Fast X. The tenth film in the franchise, the Louis Leterrier directed flick will release on May 19, 2023

