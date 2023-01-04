Gal Gadot is one of the most popular actresses in the West. The Israeli beauty is not only talented and has done some incredible work in the entertainment industry but also a fashionista and never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when the Wonder Woman actress appeared on a morning chat show and cracked a cheeky s*x joke leaving everyone surprised. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Gal, who is super popular on social media, has over 93 million followers on Instagram. She often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to the fans on the photo-sharing site. Now coming back to the topic, it was in 2017 that Gadot appeared at ‘The Today Show’ in the US.

Gal Gadot was actually talking about being pregnant on the sets of Justice League which led to host Savannah Guthrie ask her a question and said, “How did you do that?”

Replying to her, Gal Gadot said, “Well… me and my husband…” The host then interfered and said, “Gal! This is a morning show!” leaving everyone in splits.

The Wonder Woman then quipped and said, “Big, big hug, and then the fruit of love!” Haha, that indeed is a smart answer to give.

Meanwhile, Gal did answer the question sincerely and said, “It was challenging, but I wanted to have a second baby for a while. I knew that I couldn’t do it on [solo movie] Wonder Woman. But it was so nice to be able to share the stage with other talented, so wonderful people who helped me. We all carried this carriage together, it was great.”

What are your thoughts on Gal Gadot cracking a s*x joke on a morning show back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

