American model and socialite Kim Kardashian has often made headlines for the ups and downs that occurred in her personal and professional life. Her reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians documented her life extensively. However, now she is making headlines over a controversy.

Kim K is not a stranger to any controversy. But now she landed in a controversy after she shared a video on social media that made it seem like her two dogs live in her garage. The video was shared last week on the popular video-sharing platform TikTok.

In the video shared by Kim Kardashian, it appeared to show two of her Pomeranians, Sushi, and Sake, living in her garage. The video also showed the pups’ Christmas setup, which included stockings, mini Christmas trees, and more.

Even though her garage was filled with soft beds and decorative stockings, the video prompted criticism, which only worsened after Ms. Kardashian deleted the video from her and her daughter North West’s shared account.

PETA senior vice President Lisa Lange also spoke about the viral video. During a conversation with Page Six, she said that the group is “hoping hard” the reality TV star has other arrangements for her pups. “Knowing that Kim Kardashian is anti-fur and mostly vegan, we are hoping hard that she does not relegate her dogs to live in a garage,” said Lange.

Lisa Lange also said, “What PETA does know is that dogs are highly social pack animals who need more than just soft beds and decorative stockings: They deserve to feel safe, loved and to live inside the house as part of the family.”

Several social media users also slammed Kim Kardashian and pointed out that the dogs should be inside the home, and not outside. However, some of her followers defended the SKIMS co-founder, claiming that her garage was more luxurious than the average person’s house.

