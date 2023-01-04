Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio’s notorious dating life never misses making the headlines as he is known for his taste in dating women much younger than him. Last year, he broke up with his girlfriend Camila Morrone, with whom he has been linked since 2017. Later on, in 2022 only, the sparked rumours of him and Model Gigi Hadid dating. Not just that, recently, there were rumours of him romancing actor Lorenzo Lamas’ daughter Victoria Lamas. Now, there have been pictures of the actor with multiple bikini-clad women on a yacht.

For the unversed, Leo and Gigi allegedly started dating around September last year. But it was neither Gigi nor Victoria who were spotted on the yacht with the Titanic star.

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted on a yacht in St Barts, where he was photographed in a blue bathing suit soaking in the sun. He was accompanied by a few bikini-clad women, and one among them had been identified as the actor’s friend Joe Nahmad’s fiancee Madison Headrick. TMZ exclusively shared the images. The actor seems to be enjoying his single life very much, or is he single?

Leonardo DiCaprio continues to be one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood, spending time on a luxury yacht surrounded by a ton of hot women in bikinis. https://t.co/VgjE89AjA5 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 4, 2023

As per earlier reports, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are in a casual relationship, and as per Hollywood Life, a source close to the alleged couple revealed that they are casually seeing each other, but there is nothing serious going on between them. Going back to his romance rumours with Victoria Lamas, her father told the New York Post that his daughter is very smitten by Leo, and he told her to treat the relationship like a holiday.

As for Leonardo DiCaprio, after breaking up with Camila Morrone after staying together for quite a few years, he is enjoying his casual fling with Gigi Hadid while frolicking with other women on the holiday weekend. He is definitely in no mood to settle down anytime sooner and is still one of the most eligible bachelors in the tinsel town.

