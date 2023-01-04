Even after seven years since his divorce from Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom has a heart full of affection for his ex-wife, and whenever the topic comes up, the former NBA player never shies away from answering from the bottom of his heart. In a recent conversation, when the media asked him about whether he would consider going back to her if given a chance, here’s how Lamar responded. Scroll below to read!

In one of the latest interviews, Lamar accepted that he was having affairs while being in marriage with Khloe Kardashian and said, “I was having full-blown relationships on the road, and my wife is Khloe Kardashian. It’s buggin’. I’m laughing out of embarrassment.”

Now, coming back to the recent conversation on TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, as reported in E News, when he was asked whether Khloe was the one true love for him or not, the former NBA player didn’t hesitate to answer it and shared, “I think so. With all those other women I was with, none of them made me feel secure enough.”

When Lamar Odom was further questioned whether he would like to take Khloe Kardashian back if given a second chance, Lamar revealed he would love that. He said, “I’d be like, ‘Where? When?’ Of course I would. I’m not a loser, and I feel like I lost. I would love to just take Khloe out to dinner. To be her friend.” Along with it, he even mentioned that he’s scared of being rejected. Lamar added, “I’m too shy and I’m a Scorpio and I hate being told ‘no’ and being denied. I’m afraid.”

Inspite of everything of what happened in between them within those 4 years of marriage, Lamar Odom wants the best for Khloe Kardashian and hopes she can find the right person in future. For the unversed, Khloe is now a single mother to True Thompson (4 years old) and her four-month-old son with her another ex Tristan Thompson.

What do you think about Lamar Odom’s reaction about his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian? Let us know!

