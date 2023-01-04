It hasn’t been an easy ride for Johnny Depp in the past couple of years where he has fought legal battle after battle with first his divorce from Amber Heard, followed by the Libel trial where he has proven Wife Beater and the infamous defamation lawsuit where he won. But everything that has happened around his personal life has made gazillion headlines and that has had a massive negative impact on his professional life as we can see. But the latest first look and title reveal of his French movie has come in as a ray of hope.

For the unversed, Depp has been in the legal soup for over two years now. The latest one is the defamation case that he and Amber filed against each other making several allegations. While he won the case, turned out Hollywood has already distanced itself from the actor. The fact that he lost two of his biggest IP franchises including Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Them & Pirates Of The Caribbean is proof enough.

The sidelining continued to an extent where he had to resort to a French movie to make a comeback. Earlier called La Favorite, the film has had a long journey. In the making for over a year now, the film faced delays and also a change in title. Turns out the makers are finally on track as they have released the first look and the title of the movie. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

The French publication Premiere has now released the first look of the costume drama that will star Johnny Depp as King Louis XV. The movie that was earlier titled La Favorite will now be called Jeanne Du Barry. The publication gave out the details in the caption of an Instagram post confirming the new title of the film. In the post, we can see Depp dress a King Louis XV with an intense gaze embracing someone. The other two show the scale of the film. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Première (@premierefr)

As for Johnny Depp’s Hollywood career, many have already called it a hard ride because there has been no hope in that segment as of yet. Only time will tell if Hollywood can let their veteran star comeback or not. Jeanne Du Barry is set to release in 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

