It is the return of the season where the mainstream is all about discussing Hollywood Superstar Brad Pitt’s dating life. The actor has been in the news for more than one reason in the last two months but none overpower the buzz created by the relationship with Jewellery designer Ines de Ramon. The two have been in the news since the end of 2022 and the reports that they are going to spend the new year’s eve together also turned out to be true. Making a dent now are their pictures by the poolside where Pitt is shirtless and Ines chose to go topless too.

It was in November 2022 when Brad and Ines first sparked the dating rumors when they were spotted together at the Bono concert. Since then they were spotted together several times. Pitt’s relationship with Ramon is said to be his first public relationship after his infamous 216 divorce from Angelina Jolie. Now the two took off to Mexico to celebrate New year’s eve together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While we were hearing only written updates from Cabo, Mexico, we now have some visuals to support as Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were seen having some pool time in a picturesque property on December 31, 2022. The couple was seen relaxing as they were both topless. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per pictures going viral on Twitter, Brad Pit can be seen shirtless flaunting his chiseled body and his multiple tattoos that reach below his waist. He can be sitting on a chair right beside the pool. With him is Ines de Ramon who is sitting looking away from the pool and has covered her Brea*ts with her leg not letting anything be seen. She has also wrapped a towel around her lower body which indicate she just had a dip in the pool. While Brad is hussy reading something, Ines is busy gazing at something.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon in Mexico#BradPitt pic.twitter.com/GxvG8Hjfcm — Marcos Joe (@Marck1M) January 4, 2023

The pictures have gone viral all over the internet. The two as per reports are very impressed with each other and aren’t looking for anyone else at this moment. Only time will tell if this is the new strong Hollywood IT pair of recent times or not. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more on this and everything else from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Not Emily In Paris’ Lucien Laviscount But Aaron Taylor Johnson Met James Bond Producers & Is Set To Replace Daniel Craig?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News