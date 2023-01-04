Not Emily In Paris’ Lucien Laviscount But Aaron Taylor Johnson Met James Bond Producers & Is Set To Replace Daniel Craig?

Nothing can be said about the James Bond universe at this point as it sails on the most unsettling waters as we speak. The mantle has been vacant for over a year now with no possible strong Successor in sight, but just speculations that have led nowhere until now. Daniel Craig has left the seat after the successful No Time To Die and made way for a new man to come in and become the iconic British spy. It was two days ago we heard that the makers are eyeing Lucien Laviscount to play the part but today there’s a new name and it is, Aaron Taylor Johnson.

If you aren’t aware, Daniel Craig after the release of No Time To Die announced his exit from the mantle he had with him for 15 long years. The actor left the seat for a new 007 prodigy and there has been a guessing game on ever since. Names like Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Tom Holland, Idris Elba, and Regé Jean-Page have been the front runners for the same. But this week has not added one but two names to the list and both are pretty unconventional choices.

After making the intense buzz about Emily In Paris fame Lucien Laviscount, the latest reports say that Marvel’s Aaron Taylor Johnson known for playing Quicksilver has had a very positive meeting with the producers of James Bond led by Barbara Broccoli. The reports look pretty confident about the intel and below is all you need to know about this most interesting update of the day.

As per a Comicbook report, Avengers: Age Of Ultron actor Aaron Taylor Johnson has a meeting with the James Bond bosses and it went pretty well. The actor also fits the description that Barbara Broccoli has been moving around for the next prodigy. The makers want a British actor to take up the job and also not have the megastar baggage already with him. Aaron almost fills all the boxes.

Meanwhile, the same report states what Dani Craig had to say about Aaron Taylor Johnson being in the James Bond Race. “I don’t really pay it any attention,” Craig shared when the topic of the Marvel star stepping into the Bond universe came up. “I just, it’s a lot of noise. I don’t really go on the Internet, I don’t have a social media account or whatever it’s called … it is what it is.” However, when asked about how fun the next Bond will be to watch, Craig clarified, “Yeah, of course. I’ll be front and center.”

Neither Aaron Taylor Johnson nor the makers have confirmed any bit of the speculations. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

