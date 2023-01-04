Amidst the recent controversies of Ezra Miller, fans have been waiting for DC’s upcoming The Flash movie. While the project has been delayed multiple times, it finally has a release date and fans are excited to see what the DC’s speedster has to bring to the audiences. However, with DC’s new CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran making the changes for a new universe, we really don’t know what the upcoming Flash movie will be.

Miller’s Flash was last seen in Justice League, and ever since, the hype has been around the corner for his solo movie. Many are also expecting that The Flash movie will explore DC’s multiverse concept and bring back Micheal Keaton and Ben Affleck’s Batman together on the big screen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Director Andy Muschietti teases that The Flash movie will feature a new version of Justice League. The Direct reported on a recently-surfaced featurette of The Flash movie where the director went on to describe the Justice League that fans know about as “not the powerful” team.

An art also circulated on the internet that showed a glimpse of the new team-up that fans will get to see in Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie. Andy Muschietti went on to talk about the new team members with the stars like Michael Keaton’s Batman, Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, and the two versions of Barry Allen. “As Bruce Wayne said, it’s like a retired vigilante, a half-solar-powered alien, and two idiots.”

The remarks made by The Flash director tease that the new team-up will not be familiar with each other. As he talked about the two versions of Barry Allen, it can be speculated that the “other” Barry Allen will serve as the movie’s villain, “Dark Flash”. While many are waiting for the teaser of the Ezra Miller movie to give answers to all the theories, we never know what the new DC Boss James Gunn might pull out from his arsenal and shock the world!

“The Flash” is scheduled to premiere in theatres on June 16, 2023.

Must Read: Romeo And Juliet’s N*de Scene Featuring B*tt & Bare Breasts Land Paramount In Legal Trouble After 55 Years?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News