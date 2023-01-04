In a shocking piece of news, one of the Hollywood giants, Paramount, has landed in legal trouble over a controversial n*de scene in the 1968 hit, Romeo And Juliet. The film had a scene where the leading actors shared a scene exposing their bodies and now, they have taken a legal route against the production company. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Franco Zeffirelli, Romeo And Juliet was a huge hit at the box office and was received with highly positive reviews. Apart from the performances, it was one controversial bedroom scene which had also garnered good hype around the film. Now, actors Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting, who are in their 70s, have sued Paramount for s*xually exploiting them in their teenage years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the unversed, Romeo And Juliet’s bedroom scene featured Olivia Hussey’s bare breasts and Leonard Whiting’s b*tt, when they were 15 and 16 respectively. The scene was taken without their knowledge. During the shoot, the late director Franco Zeffirelli had allegedly assured them that the scene will be shot with the duo in flesh-coloured undergarments. However, at the last moment, they were told to go n*de with just body makeup.

Romeo And Juliet’s actors were allegedly assured that there would be no n*dity film. So the latest suit is against the production house, which distributed the film, for being dishonest about n*dity. The business manager of Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting, Tony Marinozzi said, “What they were told and what went on were two different things. They trusted Franco. At 16, as actors, they took his lead that he would not violate that trust they had. Franco was their friend, and frankly, at 16, what do they do? There are no options. There was no #MeToo,” reports Variety.

As per the suit, the Romeo And Juliet actors claim of suffering mentally and losing out on several job opportunities. They are asking for over $500 million as compensation.

Let’s see what Paramount Pictures has to say about it.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: When Amber Heard Confessed “I Was At The Bar, N*ked, Bent Over Backwards” & Feared Johnny Depp Would Kill Her As She Went Breathless!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News