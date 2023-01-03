Amber Heard thought she was living her best life when she initially got into a relationship with Johnny Depp. The duo met on the sets of The Rum Diary and struck the chords in no time. They tied the knot in 2015 but little did anyone know their marriage would turn out to be a nightmare. Scroll below as we recall an incident when the Aquaman star thought she would be killed by her then-husband.

As most know, Amber had indirectly accused Johnny of domestic violence in her 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post. Owing to the same, the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor slapped her with a $50 million defamation suit which he ultimately won and was settled for just $1 million recently. A lot of revelations were made during the Virginia trial and the UK trial (2020) before that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in 2015, Amber Heard visited Johnny Depp in Australia where he was busy shooting for Pirates Of The Caribbean 5. Their getaway allegedly turned into a ‘3-day hostage’ where the infamous severed finger incident also took place.

As per Deadline, Amber Heard had described it as the “worst thing I’ve ever been through” as she told court, “At some point, he pulled me around by my neck and pushed me down against the bar, I was against the bar, n*ked, bent over backwards, my back against the marble. He was pressing so hard on my neck I couldn’t breathe. I was trying to tell him that I couldn’t breathe. I remember thinking he was going to kill me in that moment.”

Just not that, Johnny Depp even allegedly told Amber Heard that he would crush her neck. The actress also reportedly threw a vodka bottle at him, which led to a severed finger.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Doctor Strange 2 BTS Footage Hints Daniel Craig’s Balder The Brave Was Edited Out From The Movie – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News