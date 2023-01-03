MCU star Jeremy Renner has been in the news for the tragic accident from a snow plow. The Academy Award-nominated Hollywood actor was in Washoe County home in Nevada which received heavy snowfall due to a storm on Near Year’s Eve.

However, after many outlets reported the Hawkeye actor’s health condition, a new video surfaced on the internet that claims to be right after the accident happened.

As the Hawkeye star suffered ‘serious blood loss’ after the machine accidentally ran over one of his legs. Jeremy Renner’s rep informed that doctors from the neighborhood saved his life. They also informed that the actor’s family is with him and “he is receiving excellent care.”

The full statement by Jeremy Renner’s representative to Variety said, “We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today,”

Variety also reports, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that officers reached around 9 AM Sunday, and later Jeremy Renner was airlifted. The statement also added, The sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team is “currently looking into the circumstances of the incident”.

Jeremy Renner has a house in the Mount Rose-Ski Tahoe area and shared a social media post informing how Lake Tahoe received large amounts of snow. While sharing a photo for a car covered all in snow, he wrote, “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland”

Known for his role as Clint Barton aka Hawkeye, Jeremy Renner has been one of the pivotal characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor received love from the audiences and had his solo series on Disney+ last year. Jeremy Renner made his MCU debut in the 2011 film “Thor” and went on to feature in several MCU projects. Apart from his MCU roles, Jeremy Renner has been a two-time Oscar nominee for his role in the 2008 American war thriller film ‘The Hurt Locker’ and the 2010 crime drama ‘The Town’.

Jeremy Renner was last seen in Hawkeye, the MCU series is now streaming on Disney+.

