Those who have been Spider-Man franchise lovers would start their journey with Tobey Maguire’s ventures under Columbia’s belt in the early 2000s. However, after three installments, Columbia and Marvel parted ways and Sony came up with the new series of Amazing Spider-Man featuring Andrew Garfield. He had big shoes to fill and which is why he did this crazy thing to prepare for his role in the movies. Do you know what? Scroll below to get the scoop!

Andrew has been a great fan of Spider-Man, and so playing the character had been his dream come true. And the director played along the storyline to fit the on-screen chemistry better between Andrew’s Spider-Man and Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy. However, as we all know, later, they became a real-life couple making every headline shine with their PDAs.

Well, not only did Andrew Garfield play a teenager’s character in his 30s but also he had to match what Tobey Maguire had created with the character before. So it was a challenge for him and he feared that the audience would see him poorly. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, once Andrew shared, “The audience already has a relationship with many different incarnations of the character. I do, as well. I’m probably going to be the guy in the movie theater shouting abuse at myself. But I have to let that go.”

The report also shared what he had done to get into the skin of the character. Andrew Garfield studied the movements of spiders in their natural habitats and modeled many of his motions on what he observed. He also noticed how athletes moved while practicing yoga and pilates to acquire a new viewpoint on the character. When The Amazing Spider-Man was released, audiences loved Andrew Garfield’s fresh-faced innocence, acting, and his and Emma’s chemistry. It grossed $758 million at the box office on the budget of around $200 million.

Later, he once again donned the suit to become Spider-Man in the Amazing Spider-Man 2 but that was the end of it as it didn’t do well at the box office even though it was highly appreciated by the audience. Sony struck a deal with Marvel Studios and Peter Parker’s character got introduced in the MCU. Tom Holland came into focus and became the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man. However, when the makers brought all three Spider-Mans (Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland) from different universes in Spider-Man: No Way Home, audiences went crazy!

Would you like to see Andrew Garfield reprising the role of Spider-Man once again? Let us know in the comments!

