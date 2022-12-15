The new trailer of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part-1) has been released and all the Spider-man fans got their spider tingle as they could spot Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man version in the video for a fraction of second. Well, even though The Amazing Spider-Man franchise weren’t as popular as Sam Raimi’s ones, to be honest, Andrew’s Spider-Man character is the most beautifully sketched and written, which showed a darker, more brooding image of Peter Parker. Well, even then it was abrupt keeping the fans waiting for him to return.

Andrew’s return as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most amazing multiverse adventure. And it felt whatever he missed in his franchise, Andrew’s Spider-Man got another chance to do all of them once again.

Since then, we have been waiting to get another glimpse of Amazing Spider-Man in our life and there were rumours too that Sony might just sign Amazing Spider-Man 3, giving him another chance to give justice to the character. However, in Across The Spider-Verse trailer, when fans spotted Amazing Spider-Man’s costume, they immediately assumed that he will return sooner than we can expect. They even believed that Sony might announce the film too.

In this show, Miles Morales will discover a new mysterious nexus where Spider-Man 2099 appears gathering different variants of itself. There, Andrew Garfield‘s costume worn in Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home can be spotted, giving a clear sign of his return.

Well, Sony wouldn’t drop an Easter egg just like that. There must have been something more to it or maybe nothing. We just have to wait and watch. A cameo will also work for us, what say? The Spiderverse movies are lined in the same universe as Sony’s live-action movies along with MCU as well, as reported in Screenrant.

