Hollywood star Bruce Willis’ recent pictures show him smiling and cuddling a puppy in the first family pictures since announcing his retirement from acting due to health reasons earlier this year.

The actor, 67, was pictured “getting into the holiday spirit” with his children, in a selection of photos shared by his former partner Demi Moore, reports ‘The Mirror’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In March, Bruce Willis’ family announced he would be “stepping away” from his successful acting career after having been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition affecting his cognitive abilities. According to the NHS (National Health Service), aphasia is more common in people over the age of 65.

According to ‘The Mirror’, in the pictures posted to Instagram, the actor is seen smiling in front of a decorated tree with his family and pet dogs and enjoying dinner with them.

“We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!” Moore captioned the photo. The pair married in 1987 and had his three eldest children, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah and separated in 2000, remaining on amicable terms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

‘The Mirror’ further states that Bruce Willis married actress Emma Heming in 2009, who was also pictured in the festive photos.

Disclosing the news of his diagnosis on social media in March, his family said it had been a “really challenging time” for them and thanked fans for their “continued love, compassion and support”.

“To Bruce‘s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” a statement shared on Instagram read.

Must Read: Amber Heard Fans, There’s Good News In Store! Aquaman 2 Director Reportedly Asked To Reduce Reshoot Budget & It Might Work In The Actress’ Favour

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News