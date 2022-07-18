Superstars Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis are one of the most popular celebrities and highest-paid actors in Hollywood. Both are action stars who are often seen on the big screen performing heroic acts to save people from all kinds of evil.

Advertisement

Both action stars came together for the blockbuster franchise The Expendables in 2010. The film also starred other action stars like Jason Statham, Jet Li, and Dolph Lundgren. The first instalment focused on a team of muscle-bound mercenaries and instantly became a blockbuster.

Advertisement

In the first two installments of the action franchise, Bruce Willis played the role of the mysterious CIA agent Mr. Church. When the actor was approached for The Expendables 3 in 2013, he was reportedly offered $3 million for just four days of work. However, the actor demanded $4 million and he dropped out of the project when his price wasn’t met.

Sylvester Stallone wasted no time in finding a replacement for Willis. There were several names that were being speculated but the Stallone recruited Indiana Jones star, Harrison Ford. He then shared the news on Twitter as well.

After Ford signed on in August 2013, Stallone tweeted, “WILLIS OUT… HARRISON FORD IN !!!!” The Oscar-winning actor then followed up with another tweet, “GREEDY AND LAZY . . . A SURE FORMULA FOR CAREER FAILURE.”

Bruce Willis later reacted to Sylvester Stallone’s tweet. He said to Express, “Explosions are one of the most boring parts of my job. When you have seen a few fireballs, it’s not exciting anymore. Part of my audience enjoys the explosions but to be honest, I’m a bit bored with it.”

Vice star then spoke about the fiscal side of the negotiations and said that the genre is notorious for bringing in big bucks. He said, “I’ve worked in all sorts of films, but the action movies are the ones that generate the most revenue. I like to earn lots of money but I do all types: small productions, mega-projects, medium-sized, even science fiction.”

However, later both Bruce Willis and Sylvester Stallone apparently made amends. The following year Sly took to social media and wrote, “Made up with BRUCE W. A stand up guy, my mistake…”

For more updates on Hollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: When Ben Affleck & Sienna Miller Got Into A 9-Hour Long S*x Scene Leaving Her In Tears As She Said “Ben & I Are Like Brother & Sister…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram