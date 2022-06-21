Veteran actors Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere are well-known celebrities in Hollywood. Both have a massive fan following throughout the world. But did you know once came very close to duking it out over Princess Diana? Scroll down to know more.

English singer and music composer, nicknamed the Rocket Man after his 1972 hit single of the same name, penned a biography Me that was released in 2019. In the memoir, the legendary singer revealed about a London party organized for former Walt Disney Studios chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Explaining more about the party, the Hindustan Times report claimed that Sir Elton John wrote in his memoir, “Straight away, Richard Gere and Diana seemed very taken with each other.” It was at this time Richard had ended his relationship with Cindy Crawford while Diana was separated from Prince Charles.

“As the rest of us chatted, I couldn’t help but notice a strange atmosphere in the room. Judging by the kind of looks he kept shooting them, Diana and Richard Gere’s newly blossoming friendship was not going down well with Sylvester Stallone at all,” the legendary singer wrote, adding, “I think he may have turned up to the party with the express intention of picking Diana up, only to find his plans for the evening ruined.”

As per the memoir, both Gere and Stallone were absent during dinner, and John‘s husband David Furnish discovered them “squaring up to each other, apparently about to settle their differences over Diana by having a fistfight.”

David Furnish, however, managed to break things up between Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone and tension was noticeable among the trio for the rest of the evening. “After dinner, Diana and Richard Gere resumed their position together in front of the fire, and Sylvester stormed off home,” Elton John wrote citing that the actor yelled that he “never would have come” if he knew “Prince f–n’ Charming was gonna be here’.”

