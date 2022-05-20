The Elton John documentary, �Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And the Years That Made His Legend, is set for a hybrid release as its rights have been secured by Disney+.

The film, directed by the Academy Award-nominee R.J. Cutler as well as filmmaker (and longtime Elton John partner) David Furnish, has been sold for about $30 million, reports Deadline.

Designed to serve as the official feature on Elton John, ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ comprises unseen concert footage from over the past 50 years, hand-written journals and present-day footage of him and his family.

As per Deadline, the plan for the project is to get a festival run and limited theatrical release and be made available exclusively on Disney+.

At the heart of the documentary is Elton John’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’ as the film will capture Elton John‘s final months on the road, culminating in his November performance at Dodger Stadium in his final North American show. Deadline further states that the package includes the rights to livestream that final concert, which is shaping up to be one of the greatest send-offs in rock-and-roll history.

‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ will also look back at the unprecedented first five years of John’s career when, between 1970 and 1975, he released 10 hit albums, seven of which topped the Billboard charts and became a global phenomenon.

Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement accessed by Variety, “There are no superlatives left to describe Elton John and his impact on music and culture – he’s simply unrivalled. Like a good Disney story, Elton’s music has both universal appeal and the ability to connect with audiences on a deeply personal level.”

“He has been part of the Disney family since 1994 when he helped make The Lion King an instant classic, and we could not be more excited to collaborate with him on this new documentary,” he added in the statement.

Cutler is thrilled to work with Furnish on the documentary as he said in his statement, “What a thrill and an honour it is that David Furnish and I get to create this intimate and unique look at one of the world’s most celebrated artists. As it has for so many others, Elton John’s music has had deep meaning for me for decades, and this opportunity is nothing short of a career highlight and privilege.”

Furnish added, “Elton and I could not think of a better collaborator than R.J. Cutler for a film that represents more than just Elton’s career – it’s his life. From the Troubadour to Dodger Stadium, we knew that R.J. would help guide Elton’s story and its many layers in a way that feels authentic and evocative. We’re ecstatic to be working together.”

