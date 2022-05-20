The world is waiting for the release of Tom Cruise’s epic sequel to his classic movie Top Gun titled Top Gun: Maverick. We are just a week away from the release of the movie that brings back Cruise to his loved franchise after 36 long years and also has Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, and others joining him on board.

The movie stars Tom Cruise as Pete Mitchell aka Maverick who is back to the Top Gun facility where he is assigned a new mission. While that is a pivotal plot, there is also Maverick who goes back to his incomplete love story and enters Jennifer as Penny. Over the past few weeks, what has become the talks of the town is the kissing scene between the two.

Ahead of the release of Top Gun: Maverick, Jennifer Connelly joined Koimoi exclusively to talk about the movie and also reflected on shooting the intimate scenes with Tom Cruise. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Jennifer Connelly in an exclusive chat opened up how she didn’t realise the kissing scene with Tom Cruise has created the hype. She said, “I didn’t even know it has created hype. So I am not really aware, but really? I haven’t read the headlines so I cannot comment on that but I think everything in the movie it was sort of like there is so much story to tell in this movie. How do we get these characters together, the history of their relationship and why they keep coming back to one another. And what is that intimacy that they have with each other. You know, there was kind of a process in all of the scenes about defining it and talking about it and also being able to do that in a really concise way. Because there is so much other story to tell.”

Further Jennifer Connelly added how Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise is a boon to work with and have him as a co-star. “Well, you know he is a fantastic actor. So it actually makes your job so much easier as an actor when working with someone who is that talented and that kind of engaged and present in every moment and he is very generous as an actor. So I certainly felt we were holding to him, because it was such a special movie in his career and also for the fans because it’s a movie that fans really love.”

Catch the video right here:

Top Gun: Maverick hits the big screens on May 27. Click here to read our review of the Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly starrer.

