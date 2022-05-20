Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are parents to a new baby boy! Speculations of the music icon being pregnant sparked as early as December 2021, but it wasn’t until Jan this year that the couple confirmed the news. Riri had posted photos of her baby bump dressed in a pink jacket and donned with a long bejewelled necklace over her bare belly.

Thus started her iconic pregnancy fashion moments. Each time the singer stepped out, she could be seen wearing a gorgeous fit that has changed how one looks at pregnancy clothes. Just a few ago, it was claimed that the couple hosted a private rave-themed baby shower attended by the close ones.

Now, TMZ has reported news regarding Rihanna and A$AP Rocky giving birth to their first baby boy. It said that they welcomed the newborn on 13 May, but the name wasn’t revealed. Many sent wishes to the new parents via Instagram.