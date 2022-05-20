Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are parents to a new baby boy! Speculations of the music icon being pregnant sparked as early as December 2021, but it wasn’t until Jan this year that the couple confirmed the news. Riri had posted photos of her baby bump dressed in a pink jacket and donned with a long bejewelled necklace over her bare belly.
Thus started her iconic pregnancy fashion moments. Each time the singer stepped out, she could be seen wearing a gorgeous fit that has changed how one looks at pregnancy clothes. Just a few ago, it was claimed that the couple hosted a private rave-themed baby shower attended by the close ones.
Now, TMZ has reported news regarding Rihanna and A$AP Rocky giving birth to their first baby boy. It said that they welcomed the newborn on 13 May, but the name wasn’t revealed. Many sent wishes to the new parents via Instagram.
While her pregnancy period may have been filled with fancy outfits, she and Rocky went through some difficult times as well. First, it was rumoured that A$AP Rocky cheated on Rihanna with the Fenty shoe designer Amina Muaddi. It was said that the Umbrella singer broke up with the rapper because of that. However, Amina herself cleared those rumours through her Instagram story. Then followed Rocky’s arrest.
For the unversed, after the cheating controversy, the couple flew to Riri’s hometown in Barbados. After flying back to LA, A$AP was arrested by the police at the airport. Rocky was under investigation for a shooting that took place in November 2021. The victim, who survived the gunshot, claimed that the rapper approached him with a pistol on the street.
A$AP Rocky was released on hefty bail of $550,000 after being in custody for some time. Now, after a series of unfortunate events, Rihanna and her beau finally have got some happy news. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!
