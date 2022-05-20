Simu Liu was Spider-Man before Tom Holland or at least an impersonator for birthday parties! The Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings star rose to fame through his role in the show Kim’s Convenience. He has previously also worked as a stuntman. He got his breakthrough in the MCU starrer.

Not only did he bring charisma to Shang-Chi but perfected the role. A sequel to the hit Marvel movie has been confirmed. Now, the actor is going to appear in Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling‘s Barbie, which will be released in July 2023. Even though Liu has become the new hottest thing in Hollywood, he has had his fair share of struggles.

Now, the actor recalls a time in his life when he impersonated Spider-Man for children’s birthday parties. Before he started bagging big roles, Simu Liu struggled to find steady work as an actor. “Oh, man. I still have all the emails that my superhero party boss would send me,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly. “All the details are there, so I know where I was at what time, what superhero I was playing, what I was being paid,” he added.

“But I remember the good parts. Once in a while, you would really make a kid’s day. If the kid was young enough and innocent enough that they could actually believe you were Spider-Man. I loved that,” Simu Liu continued. “But I definitely remember the bad ones as well. I remember the ones where the kids just do not believe that you’re Spider-Man, and they will go through any means necessary to prove it, whether that means physically assaulting you or pulling on your mask,” Liu said.

It isn’t just Simu who worked as an entertainer. Once Hugh Jackman revealed that he used to dress up as a clown for children’s birthday parties. Meanwhile, while talking about his struggles, Liu recently revealed that he was rejected by Crazy Rich Asians four times.

Simu Liu said that despite the audition going well, he wasn’t selected as she didn’t have the IT factor. Well, he certainly does have it now.

