Chris Pratt is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. His career may have started as a male stripper and a waiter, earning just a mere $10 as tips, but now the actor has become a Hollywood star earning millions. One of the early parts that he did, which also became one of his most prominent roles, was of Andy in Parks and Recreation. This proved to be his breakthrough role.

Eventually, he ventured into cinema and played a role in the 2011 film Moneyball. Now, the actor is recognised widely as Star-Lord in MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy. He also took up that role in the Avengers saga and became an important part of the Marvel Universe.

Other than appearing in the above-mentioned box office hits, Chris Pratt is also a part of the superhit franchise Jurassic World that has done wonders at the box office. The first part of the instalment is the seventh highest-grossing film of all time, making $1.6 billion globally. While the star-studded Avengers: Endgame became the second biggest with an earning of $2.7 billion!

His GOTG Vol. 1 made $773 million, while the second part earned $863 million. Besides this, it was said that he earned $5 million for Avengers: Infinity War and another $15 million for his brief role in Avengers: Endgame. This could mean only one thing, which is Pratt is insanely rich. As per CelebrityNetWorth, Chris Pratt’s worth is $80 million.

Now, the actor is prepping for his role as Owen Grady in Jurassic World Dominion, the third part of the Jurassic franchise. It is said to break Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ record of $187 Million opening at the US box office. He will also be seen in GOTG Vol. 3 and the Holiday Special.

With the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Jurassic World Dominion, it is for sure that Chris Pratt will only become richer.

