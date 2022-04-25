Fast X gets a new fan poster that poked fun by creating a crossover with X-Men. Just a few days ago, Vin Diesel took to his Instagram to announce the official title and logo of Fast & Furious 10. It is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023, especially considering that this and the 11th instalment is said to be the end of the franchise.

Moments after the title and logo were unveiled, fans took to Twitter to react to it. It turns out that the new name has become a laughing stock for them, while some are disappointed that the makers missed out on the chance of using witty wordplay and calling the movie “Fas-ten Your Seatbelt.”

But some Fast & Furious fans compared Fast X to X-Men and drew similarities to it. Now, one of them has taken on them to make more fun of the name by creating a crossover poster. A digital artist named Diamonddead, took to their Instagram to share a poster that suited quite well to both the movies.

In the poster, one can see the title Fast X along with X-Men’s Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine sitting in a racing car that’s associated with the Fast & Furious films. The witty tagline read, “Two families are coming together,” referring to the Vin Diesel starrer’s emphasis on calling each other a family. Check out the fan-made poster below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by diamonddead (@diamonddead)

Though we all know that this is all just hypothetical and made to poke fun at the similarity between F10’s title with X-Men. The chances of an actual crossover between the two are slim to none, considering both are different genres owned by different companies.

It was recently announced that Fast X has gone under production, but the details of the plot have been kept under wraps. However, considering the franchise’s tendency to go big, fans can expect something huge out of it.

