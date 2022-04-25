Josh Brolin was once asked the difference between DC and Marvel, and the Avengers: Endgame actor gave a brutal answer. Brolin, who is most famous for his role as Thanos in the MCU, has been on both sides of the coin. He has played the titular role in 2010’s Jonah Hex, based on a DC comics character.

His role in Marvel isn’t just that of the supervillain in the Avengers saga. The actor has also appeared in Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 2 as Cable. It’s safe to say that Josh thinks the two biggest comic-book-based film franchises come from an experience of working for both.

Back in 2018, after his role as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, Josh Brolin appeared in the sequel to Ryan Reynolds’ 2016 starrer. Though the movie wasn’t a part of the MCU, unlike the third instalment, which is on its way, Brolin had his loyalties lie towards the franchise.

According to DigitalSpy, while promoting Deadpool 2, Josh Brolin was asked to describe the difference between DC and Marvel on screen. The actor didn’t shy away and gave a brutally honest answer. “Total failure and massive success,” the No Country for Old Men actor responded.

Unlike Marvel, DC hasn’t been able to crack the formula of making box office hits. Several people have blamed it on its complicated storylines or bad writing. However, that doesn’t mean that the MCU has received its fair share of criticism.

Fans, critics, and even fellow directors have slammed Marvel for making movies with the same prototype. Meanwhile, Josh Brolin recently revealed that he could have been Batman in the DC Extended Universe. The actor shared that he was offered the role, but Zack Snyder instead went with Ben Affleck. One can say that he dodged a bullet there. Read more about that on Koimoi!

