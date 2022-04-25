A Marvel insider has hit the headlines for some new deets regarding Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As we reach closer to the release of the Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer, the hype around the movie grows. Just recently, a poll revealed that this sequel to the 2016 film is the most-anticipated movie of 2022.

It was followed by Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be released almost two months after Doctor Strange. Ever since the doors to the multiverse opened in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the MCU seems to have planned cameos of several characters from their roster. It was seen in the Tom Holland starrer and is rumoured to be seen in the upcoming flick.

At least we all thought so! But according to a Marvel insider, KC Walsh, one of the major rumoured cameo won’t actually happen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The appearance of characters like Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier has been floating in the air.

The one confirmed one is that of Professor X. What the fans are hoping for the most is that of Tom Cruise’s Iron Man. But as per the insider, he won’t appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after all. This was claimed after a fan on Twitter asked how much screen time will Cruise‘s Tony Stark have. The insider replied to this with a GIF of Bill Clinton mouthing the word “zero.”

However, considering the depths through which the Marvel team went to hide the cameos of Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home, nothing can be taken at the face value. It was previously reported that Tom’s character will have a screen time of 15 minutes.

Whether or not Tom Cruise’s Iron Man is in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness can only be figured out once the film is released. Till then all that the fans can do is buy the tickets, which have broken the advance booking sales record, and hope for the best.

