Selena Gomez was a Disney girl way before she rose to fame as a pop sensation. The actress played the role of Alex Russo in Wizards Of Waverly Place and was loved for her portrayal. Also co-starring were David Henrie, Jake T Austin, and David DeLuise amongst others. But how can anyone forget the BFF Jennifer Stone aka Harper? Scroll below for details of their recent reunion!

As most know, Selena has changed entirely ever since her Lupus diagnosis. During her early days, she would often be seen making appearances at every event, and her friendship with Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas and others was quite known. But with maturity, she kept her circle close and has been even off social media for 4 long years.

But Wizards Of Waverly Place fans are in for a treat as Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone recreated the famous ‘Crazy Hat’ sequence. The Baila Conmigo singer shared a video of the same and captioned it “We had to…”

It seemed like a night in for the BFFs as they held drinks in their hands while grooving to their classic sequence. Jennifer Stone opted for a casual look as she wore a black t-shirt and complemented it with blue denim. Selena Gomez, on the other hand, went for a comfy oversized co-ord set. But what fans could help but notice was the ring on the engagement finger. Speculations were quick to spark that made fans wonder if she’s hinting at an engagement!

Wizards Of Waverly Place fans bombarded the comment section as the reunion sent them into a meltdown. And along with that, came the engagement rumours.

“OMGGGGGG… A dream come true to see them do this again hahahah,” a user wrote.

Another commented, “This was ingrained into my DNA the moment this premiered October 12, 2007. Never ever forget!!!!!!”

“Sel…. That ring tho,” a Selenator noticed.

“Is she wearing an engagement ring ?” another asked

A fan wrote, “That ring wow, are we missing out on the hint?”

As most know, Selena Gomez has been rumoured to be dating Chris Evans but there has been no proof regarding the same. Previously, she was with Justin Bieber in an on and off relationship since 2010. The duo finally called it off in 2018, following which the Peaches singer tied the knot with Hailey Baldwin.

