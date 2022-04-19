There was once a murder plan plotted against Justin Bieber, but the police foiled it. Bieber has become insanely famous over the years, and his fanbase has grown across the globe. This can be proven by his latest Justice World Tour. The singer will be traveling to different parts of the world, as he finished his US leg, to support his fifth and sixth studio album.

With fame came hate. While the actor is loved by many, a few don’t feel that way, especially after his many controversial moments. From being arrested to comparing himself with Michael Jackson and to saying that Anne Frank would have been a ‘belieber,’ Justin has his fair share of debatable moments.

He has received major backlash for those, but nothing tops the time when someone planned the murder of Justin Bieber. Back in 2012, Bieber made the headlines after an ex-convict, Dana Martin, insanely obsessed with the singer, was under investigation for plotting to castrate and murder the pop singer and suffocate him with a scarf.

According to India Today, tapes containing the details of the murder plot were released. As per them, Dana had made phone calls from prison to persuade a man named Mark Staake and his nephew, Tanner Ruane, to kill Justin Bieber, as well as his bodyguard. “Mark’s going to strangle the pit bulls, and you’re going to castrate them,” Martin instructed Ruane.

“Tie it really, really tight,” Martin continued. “Knot it in the front once, really tight, put it in a knot. That cuts off the oxygen. And then tie it in the back again, really tight. That seals the deal,” he said on the tapes. Moreover, Dana had offered Mark $2,500 per testicle.

Mark and his nephew were later arrested, and along with Martin, they faced two counts each of conspiracy to commit murder and two counts each of conspiracy to commit aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. As per the report, the reason behind this was given that Dana was upset over Justin Bieber not responding to a fan letter.

