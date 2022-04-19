Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard has been catching the news a lot recently. New allegations have been made by the latter, including suffering s*xual abuse by the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. However, Depp has denied those claims, just like other ones. During the trial, it was also said the couple engaged in “mutual abuse.”

Doctors, nurses, therapists, friends, and more are coming into the courthouse to testify. From explicit texts being shared to billionaire Elon Musk talking about the alleged threesome between him, Heard, and model Cara Delevingne, the seems nothing short of a Hollywood movie.

Now, as another day passes by, new reports about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s case come in. This time it is regarding Depp‘s severed finger. According to Variety, the Fantastic Beast said his finger had been cut off when Heard threw a broken Vodka bottle at him during a fight, where she alleged that the actor beat her. Even his doctors claimed to have treated it.

Moreover, Johnny Depp’s doctor ordered a search to locate the finger, and it was found by the chef in the kitchen. He also said that he had found broken glass and blood while he was treating Johnny. Meanwhile, the actor continues to claim that Amber Heard has faked the abuse. Not just him but a few other people, including Heard’s ex-assistant said that she made false claims.

In November last year, before the trial began, Depp was granted permission to access Amber’s phone to prove that the photos she took of her bruises caused by the actor were fabricated. The defamation case comes after the Aquaman actress wrote an article about the alleged abuse.

It was followed by a renowned news portal calling Johnny Depp “the wife-beater.” Amongst all of this, Amber Heard will be next seen in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. While Depp, who lost a lot of his major roles due to the accusations, will supply his voice for the Puffins animated series.

