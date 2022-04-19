Josh Brolin talks about whether he will reprise his role as Thanos in the MCU again. An acclaimed actor, Brolin is most famous for his role as the supervillain in Marvel films. He appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Other than this, he has played the role of the Marvel character, Cable, in Deadpool 2.

Recently, Josh revealed that he could have also been Batman for DCEU. The actor revealed that the role was offered to him, but Zack Snyder chose Ben Affleck over him. Calling it a ‘fun deal,’ the actor said he is open to doing it and may take it up when he is 80.

Now, the Dune star has also talked about whether he is up for playing Thanos again in the MCU. As the Infinity saga ended, it was assumed that so did Josh Brolin’s role. However, while appearing on the Jess Cagle Show, he addressed a possible return as The Mad Titan and confirmed that he would come back if Marvel wanted him to do so.

“I don’t know where they’re going with it, no. It’s not that I don’t have an interest in it,” Josh Brolin said. “They have their own trajectory that they’re worrying about, and if they want me to do it, I would do it I’m sure, but I don’t know what they’re thinking,” he added. Considering where the MCU is headed, the possibility of Thanos’ appearance seems unlikely, at least in a significant way.

However, fans are aware of Marvel’s obsession with the multiverse right now and Phase 4 is filled with it. Probably, the supervillain can resurface in the future. Meanwhile, the actor also announced that he will be coming back in Dune 2 and that the filming starts in July.

When it comes to Thanos, MCU fans will just have to wait to know if Josh Brolin will be seen as the supervillain again or not. But at least we know that he’s up for it.

