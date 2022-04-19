Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez took to social media to announce the demise of their newborn son. Ronaldo is one of the biggest footballers in the world, he plays as a forward for Manchester United and captains the Portugal national team. The footballer was just making the news as he was busy playing in the Premier League.

Amongst all of this, Cristiano was expecting the delivery of his new twins, a boy, and a girl, with his partner. The two had announced this news on social media in October last year about this. However, sadly, as they welcomed their new baby girl, Ronaldo and Rodriguez received bad news regarding the son.

The football legend and his partner shared a message on social media. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” it read. “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support,” Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s message continued.

“We are all devastated at this loss, and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you,” they concluded. Several fans stormed the comments sections and even the official handle of Manchester United to support Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez in their tough times.

“Your pain is our pain, Cristiano Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time,” the Club’s message read. “The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the Premier League are with you and your family, Cristiano,” the official handle of the English Premier League wrote.

Cristiano Ronaldo is already a father to four kids. His first child with Georgina Rodriguez, Alana Martina, was born in November 2017. He is also father to fraternal twins Eva and Mateo, whom he welcomed via a surrogate in June 2017. He shares Cristiano Jr with a former partner who has never been publicly named.

