Ranveer Singh Heads To The UK To Watch Premier League Matches

Ranveer Singh has headed to the UK after being specially invited to watch Premier League football in the country.

Advertisement

The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor will be watching three to four matches, including clashes like Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal vs Leicester City, Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, among others during his visit.

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh confirmed the development by saying, “It’s going to be really exciting! I know it. I’m all pumped up! I’m heading there to watch some of the biggest matches – Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal vs Leicester City, Crystal Palace vs Manchester City. I cannot wait to be there.”

Earlier, Ranveer Singh was also invited to play at the NBA Celebrity All-Stars match where he had a gala time being in the company of some of the most revered stars of the game, and now he has been invited to the UK for premier league, which happens to be the biggest footballing event in the world.

Must Read: Yami Gautam On Whether She Had Second Thoughts On Choosing Uri: “Fans Want To See What….”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube