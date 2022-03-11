It was a wonderful second week for Gangubai Kathiawadi as collections stayed on to be quite consistent right through, with 3 crores* more coming in on Thursday as well. As a result, Week One of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film stands at 105.64 crore*.

Even though Radhe Shyam has been released this week, the film will continue to do well for at least one more week. In fact at multiplexes, it may end up facing challenge more from The Kashmir Files. However, on Sunday, it could again be Gangubai Kathiawadi that may end up having the best of collections due to relatively much wider appeal.

There is Bachchhan Paandey releasing a week later and that will certainly take over a large count of screens. However till then footfalls should be consistent for the film which should allow the Alia Bhatt starrer to keep gaining moolah. While 120 crores is a given for the film, there is also a good possibility for it to surpass the 125 crores mark.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

