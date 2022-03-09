One of the highly anticipated films in recent times, Radhe Shyam is geared up to hit theatres on 11th March. Starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the film is expected to start its box office journey on a roll. Let’s discuss below in much detail about the record book the film will be looking to make changes in.

The film, said to be one of the most expensive in Indian cinema, hasn’t been promoted that well. No, we aren’t talking about the grandeur of promotional events, but it’s all about consistency. To be honest, the promotions have been underwhelming and fans aren’t really happy with the makers. In fact, many even called out the makers on social media for keeping it low in terms of giving updates and marketing.

Despite all these things, it’s just the name of Prabhas, which is going to pull big crowds to theatres. He’s truly a pan Indian star and no wonder, the film will get a huge response from all across the country. Considering the love saga is arriving in as many as 5 Indian languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, a box office riot is expected.

There are three record lists, and it seems Radhe Shyam is set to make changes in all. Let’s take a look at it one by one:

Highest Opening (Including All Languages)

Prabhas is ruling the roost when it comes to the highest opening days. His Baahubali 2: The Conclusion looks unbeatable at the top with 121 crores. His Saaho is at 2nd with 88 crores. 2.0 (63 crores), War (53.35 crores) and Thugs Of Hindostan (52.25 crores) rank below it. Many have predicted a start of around 80 crores for Radhe Shyam, so it is definitely entering the top 5. It will be interesting to see if it manages to beat Saaho.

Hindi Version’s Opening

As of now, Baahubali 2 is at the top with 41 crores. Saaho (24.40 crores), 2.0 (20.25 crores), Kabali (5.20 crores) and Baahubali: The Beginning (5.15 crores) are at 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th places respectively. RS is expected to get placed at 4th.

All India Lifetime

Here too, Baahubali 2 is topping the charts with humongous 1031 crores. Baahubali: The Beginning (418 crores), 2.0 (408 crores), Dangal (388 crores) and Sanju (341.22 crores) hold the rest of the positions in the top 5. Making changes to this list is totally depended on how Radhe Shyam fares with its word-of-mouth.

