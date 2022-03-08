Riding high on the success of his last release Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun has once again proved his mettle. The iconic star made headlines with his groundbreaking performance in the blockbuster film. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film is helmed by Sukumar and has managed to break all the records at the box office.

While the actor continues to garner accolades for his acting chops, let’s take you back to the time when Allu Arjun had grabbed eyeballs for his action at an award show.

While scrolling through YouTube we recently came across a video that might leave you shocked. The infamous video seems to be from an award show which was hosted by actor Purab Kohli along with Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda. In the clip, Allu Arjun is seen wearing a three-piece suit while sporting long hair. Kriti looks pretty in a pink dress, while Purab Kohli also opts for a suit.

In the viral clip, Allu Arjun stunned one and all when he kissed the host of the award show Kriti Kharbanda leaving his and Ram Charan’s fans shocked.

Soon after watching the video, netizens slammed the actor and even trolled him for his behavior. A user wrote, “We want this play boy Allu Arjun now,” while another said, “Ram Charan is like he is not my cousin anymore.” A netizen even said, “This same thing done by an ordinary man get reported as sexual harassment.”

Meanwhile, the actor is happily married to Sneha Reddy and the couple recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. Kriti Kharbanda, on the other hand, is in a happy relationship with Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will soon begin shooting for the sequel to Pushpa. The film will again see Fahadh Fassil and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

