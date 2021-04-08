South superstar Allu Arjun is celebrating his 38th birthday today and we can’t help but notice the cute post that his wife Allu Sneha Reddy shared on her Instagram wishing him. Today, we bring you the 5 times, the lovely duo gave us couple goals and indulged in some social media PDA.

Advertisement

The couple has really cute family moments on their Instagram with a colourful feed filled with pictures and videos of their two kids, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha.

Let’s take a look at the 5 best Instagram PDA post of Allu Arjun & wife Allu Sneha Reddy:

Advertisement

This picture was shared by Allu on his Instagram with his wife while the two were celebrating their 10th anniversary. The couple went to Agra to see the Taj Mahal and shoot this breathtakingly beautiful picture at the scenic location.

One of the classiest picture shared by Allu Arjun. These two define royalty like no one’s business and we are here for their PDA.

Somebody get me a guy who looks at me like how Allu looks at Sneha in this picture. Pretty, please? It’s such a warm and cosy picture. Allu never misses a chance to make his lady love feel special on social media and in real life.

Two happy faces madly in love with each other. Allu Arjun and his wife Allu Sneha Reddy are one of the most followed couples in the South and enjoy a massive fan following. Their fans are always waiting and cheering for their lovey-dovey pictures on social media.

Sneha took to her Instagram to wish her husband Allu Arjun on his 38th birthday with a cute picture. Isn’t that one lovely picture? These two are ageing like fine wine and their pictures makes us believe in love a little more every day!

We wish they keep giving us couple goals like the way they do.

Did y’all like Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy’s Instagram PDA? Tell us in the comments below.

Meanwhile, Happy birthday, superstar!

Must Read: Allu Arjun Birthday Special: 100 Crores’ House, A Customized Vanity Van & An Array Of Cars – 5 Most Expensive Things The Stylish Star Owns

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube